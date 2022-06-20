Go to the main site
    Kazakh President to attend 2nd Qatar Economic Forum

    20 June 2022, 18:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the second edition of the Qatar Economic Forum to discuss «Equalizing Global Recovery,» Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the President.

    «Tomorrow, June 21, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the 2nd Qatar Economic Forum to discuss «Equalizing Global Recovery» in Doha at the personal invitation of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,» the press service informed.

    On June 23 the Head of State will meet with representatives of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation as well as prominent chess players in the Akorda presidential residence.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

