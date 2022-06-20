Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President to attend 2nd Qatar Economic Forum

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 June 2022, 18:38
Kazakh President to attend 2nd Qatar Economic Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the second edition of the Qatar Economic Forum to discuss «Equalizing Global Recovery,» Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the President.

«Tomorrow, June 21, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the 2nd Qatar Economic Forum to discuss «Equalizing Global Recovery» in Doha at the personal invitation of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,» the press service informed.

On June 23 the Head of State will meet with representatives of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation as well as prominent chess players in the Akorda presidential residence.


President of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup