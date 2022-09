26 August 2022 10:39

Kazakh President to address nation Sep 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart will deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address on September 1 this year at the joint session of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The address will focus on the country’s socioeconomic development.

Фото: akorda.kz