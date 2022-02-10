Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President thanks partners within CSTO for assistance

    10 February 2022, 22:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Russia as well as other CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) partners for the assistance in countering the terror attack, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I once again thank Vladimir Putin and other partners within the CSTO for the invaluable support in countering the unprecedented terror attack on Kazakhstan,» said Tokayev.

    Earlier the Kazakh Head of State said that the exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global politics took place between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    Tokayev said that Russia plays an exceptionally important role in ensuring stability, security in the region.

    «We support Russia’s stand on the indivisibility of security in the Eurasian space,» said the Kazakh Head of State.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Russia CSTO President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Sri Lanka to ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued