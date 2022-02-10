Kazakh President thanks partners within CSTO for assistance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Russia as well as other CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) partners for the assistance in countering the terror attack, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I once again thank Vladimir Putin and other partners within the CSTO for the invaluable support in countering the unprecedented terror attack on Kazakhstan,» said Tokayev.

Earlier the Kazakh Head of State said that the exchange of views on the current issues of regional and global politics took place between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Tokayev said that Russia plays an exceptionally important role in ensuring stability, security in the region.

«We support Russia’s stand on the indivisibility of security in the Eurasian space,» said the Kazakh Head of State.