Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President thanks participants of the Congress of Religious Leaders

    15 September 2022, 16:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev summing up the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions thanked all those gathered, Kazinform reports.

    «You have come from all over the world to unite efforts of all humanity in the common interests. It indicates that interfaith accord and cooperation are of great importance. Definitely, we have a common goal to build the harmony of civilization and strengthen peace and stability,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    As the President noted the Congress participants brought forward many reasonable and constructive opinions.

    The Head of State expressed gratitude to the world’s spiritual leaders who arrived to attend the Congress, politicians, and representatives of international organizations who supported the country’s initiative, diplomats, journalists, volunteers, and others who took an active part in the Congress.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Religion Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
    Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
    Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    Citizens are backbone of the state, President Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad