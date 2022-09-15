Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President thanks participants of the Congress of Religious Leaders
15 September 2022, 16:50

Kazakh President thanks participants of the Congress of Religious Leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev summing up the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions thanked all those gathered, Kazinform reports.

«You have come from all over the world to unite efforts of all humanity in the common interests. It indicates that interfaith accord and cooperation are of great importance. Definitely, we have a common goal to build the harmony of civilization and strengthen peace and stability,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As the President noted the Congress participants brought forward many reasonable and constructive opinions.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the world’s spiritual leaders who arrived to attend the Congress, politicians, and representatives of international organizations who supported the country’s initiative, diplomats, journalists, volunteers, and others who took an active part in the Congress.


