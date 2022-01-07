Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President thanks Heads of State and organizations for support

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 January 2022, 15:05
Kazakh President thanks Heads of State and organizations for support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In his address to the nation Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Heads of State of the CSTO member states, leaders of some foreign countries and organizations for their support, Kazinform reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to the PM of Armenia, Presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, heads of the UN and other international organizations for the words of support.

As earlier reported, the CSTO Collective Security Council made a decision to deploy the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces to Kazakhstan.


Security   Foreign policy    CSTO   President of Kazakhstan    2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final