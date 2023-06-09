Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President tasks Emergency Situations Minister to lead efforts to fight wildfires in Abai rgn

    9 June 2023, 18:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Due to the major wildfires in Abai region, the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin to arrive at the scene and head the efforts to fight the natural disaster, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The government and the administration of Abai region were also instructed to provide all necessary help to the families of those died.

    According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, the three forestry workers died as a result of the wildfires in Abai region. 11 more are missing.

    Earlier it was reported that a local state of emergency was declared in Semey due to the wildfires.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Abai region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State receives Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova
    3 dead, dozens injured after tornadoes hit U.S. city
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan