Kazakh President tasks Emergency Situations Minister to lead efforts to fight wildfires in Abai rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 June 2023, 18:36
Kazakh President tasks Emergency Situations Minister to lead efforts to fight wildfires in Abai rgn Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Due to the major wildfires in Abai region, the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin to arrive at the scene and head the efforts to fight the natural disaster, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The government and the administration of Abai region were also instructed to provide all necessary help to the families of those died.

According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, the three forestry workers died as a result of the wildfires in Abai region. 11 more are missing.

Earlier it was reported that a local state of emergency was declared in Semey due to the wildfires.


President of Kazakhstan    Abai region  
