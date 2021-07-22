Kazakh President talks with Akmola rgn Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed with Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev the current issues of the region’s development, Kazinform cites the official Facebook page of the Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

During the phone talk, the President was briefed on the social and economic development of the region in the first half-year. The positive growth trend in the main indicators has been noted.

The Head of State was informed about the work done in the fight against the coronavirus infection. According to the Akmola region governor, 49% of the population eligible for vaccination has received vaccines against COVID-19. The region has stockpiled the necessary pharmaceuticals for two months.

Mr. Marzhikpayev also reported about the crop and fodder collection situation, granting the status of a city of regional importance to Kosshy village, search for potential investors for constructing a CHP as well as launch of the construction of two 100-flat houses in Atbasar city for residents of the zones hit by floods.

The governor also noted the preparations for the upcoming elections of rural akims (governors).

Concluding the talk, the Head of State gave a number of concrete tasks.



