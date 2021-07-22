Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President talks with Akmola rgn Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev over phone

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 July 2021, 16:41
Kazakh President talks with Akmola rgn Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed with Akmola region Governor Yermek Marzhikpayev the current issues of the region’s development, Kazinform cites the official Facebook page of the Kazakh President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

During the phone talk, the President was briefed on the social and economic development of the region in the first half-year. The positive growth trend in the main indicators has been noted.

The Head of State was informed about the work done in the fight against the coronavirus infection. According to the Akmola region governor, 49% of the population eligible for vaccination has received vaccines against COVID-19. The region has stockpiled the necessary pharmaceuticals for two months.

Mr. Marzhikpayev also reported about the crop and fodder collection situation, granting the status of a city of regional importance to Kosshy village, search for potential investors for constructing a CHP as well as launch of the construction of two 100-flat houses in Atbasar city for residents of the zones hit by floods.

The governor also noted the preparations for the upcoming elections of rural akims (governors).

Concluding the talk, the Head of State gave a number of concrete tasks.


Akmola region   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10