Kazakh President takes part in VIII Summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking Countries

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 November 2021, 21:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in VIII Summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking Countries on Democracy and Freedoms Island in the Sea of Marmara.

The forum themed «Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age» brought together Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, which are observer states also took part in the forum, the Akorda press service reports.

Addressing those gathered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for organizing the meeting of the Heads of Turkic-speaking countries and hospitality. The Head of State underlined that the people of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan approached this year the main historical milestone - the 30th anniversary of independence.

The Head of State also thanked Azerbaijan for efficient chairmanship at the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-speaking Countries for the past two years. Azerbaijan made a great contribution to the Council’s work. Despite the ongoing pandemic the Turkic world observes positive trends. He noticed that the Turkic-speaking countries were one of the first to convene an extraordinary summit to join hands in fight against pandemic. Turkestan was declared the spiritual capital of the Turkic world.

The President stressed that all Turkic people have common historical roots and common interests. He noted that it is crucial to effectively use geopolitical potential of the Turkic world.

In a conclusion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted importance of the Summit and accession of the member states to the new stage of cooperation. The Head of State expressed confidence that historical decisions and new initiatives adopted there will strengthen unity of the Turkic world.

Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Turkic speaking states   
