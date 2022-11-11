Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand

11 November 2022, 16:05
Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand
11 November 2022, 16:05

Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President together with the Heads of State attedning the Summit of the Organization of Turkic Countries took part in the tree-planting campaign in the city of Samarkand, the Akorda press service reports.

To strengthen the unity of the Turkic world the tree-planting campaign was held simultaneously in 14 regions of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan's Turkistan, and the capitals of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.


Photo: akorda.kz




Related news
Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society
Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador
Samarkand summit of the Organization of Turkic States: agenda and key decisions
Read also
Josep Borrell comments on political reforms in Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty
President Tokayev’s visit to Almaty: diplomacy, new reforms, January unrest and women’s status
President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty
President assigns to install 28 seismic stations in Almaty by 2025
Almaty got into so-called ‘middle-income trap’ - President
President backs idea of creating venture fund in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News