Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand

11 November 2022, 16:05

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President together with the Heads of State attedning the Summit of the Organization of Turkic Countries took part in the tree-planting campaign in the city of Samarkand, the Akorda press service reports.

To strengthen the unity of the Turkic world the tree-planting campaign was held simultaneously in 14 regions of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan's Turkistan, and the capitals of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary.

