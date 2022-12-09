Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President takes part in session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

9 December 2022, 12:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in the congress hall of the state residence in Bishkek to take part in the final session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants of the session are expected to focus on several issues, including sources and mechanisms of financing industrial cooperation projects within the Eurasian Economic Union, preparation of a draft international treaty on formation of a single gas market of the Eurasian Economic Union, and eliminating obstacles in the Eurasian Economic Union internal market.

Utmost attention will be paid to the start of negotiations with the UAE regarding the free-trade agreement, keys areas of the EAEU international activity in 2023 and chairmanship in the EAEU bodies.


