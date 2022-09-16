Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President takes part in SCO Summit in narrow format
16 September 2022, 13:05

Kazakh President takes part in SCO Summit in narrow format

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Summit of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States in a narrow format, the Akorda press service reports.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the hospitality and the high level of organization of the SCO Summit in Samarkand.

President Tokayev emphasized that the SCO, by virtue of its universal mandate and mutual consolidation, can and should make a significant contribution to solving the most acute issues of our time.

The Head of State shared his vision of the SCO’s priority areas at the current stage.

The meeting was also attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Xi Jinping of China, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.


Photo: t.me/bort_01

