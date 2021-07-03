Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President in Live Broadcast

    Kazakh President takes part in opening ceremony of monument to Elbasy

    3 July 2021, 19:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the monument to First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is located in the park at the junction of Alikhan Bokeikhan and Kerey, Zhanibek Khans streets, the Akorda press service rports.

    The President noted that on the eve of the Capital City Day new complexes are being built to decorate the city. He reminded that the Elbasy Library Museum was built last year and the park unveiled next to became a convenient leisure place. The historical monument honoring Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is also opening in the park. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted remarkable contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev in laying the groundwork, delimitation and demarcation of the state border, overcoming global crisis and strengthening of the country’s international standing.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    5 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes