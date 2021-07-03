Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President in Live Broadcast

Kazakh President takes part in opening ceremony of monument to Elbasy

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 July 2021, 19:00
Kazakh President takes part in opening ceremony of monument to Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the monument to First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. It is located in the park at the junction of Alikhan Bokeikhan and Kerey, Zhanibek Khans streets, the Akorda press service rports.

photo

photo

The President noted that on the eve of the Capital City Day new complexes are being built to decorate the city. He reminded that the Elbasy Library Museum was built last year and the park unveiled next to became a convenient leisure place. The historical monument honoring Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is also opening in the park. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted remarkable contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev in laying the groundwork, delimitation and demarcation of the state border, overcoming global crisis and strengthening of the country’s international standing.

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023