Kazakh President takes part in informal meeting of CIS Heads of State

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Along with the President of Kazakhstan, the traditional informal meeting of the heads of state of the CIS member countries was attended by First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Akorda press service reports.

During the summit, the CIS leaders summed up the outcomes of cooperation in 2021, discussed joint plans for strengthening and further developing mutually beneficial cooperation for the coming period, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

In addition, they reviewed measures to increase mutual trade, thoroughly exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda, as well as discussed joint actions to overcome the consequences of the pandemic and ensure biological safety.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Russian side for considering the issue on biological security at the informal meeting and recalled that an appropriate agreement on cooperation in this area was signed within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

Kazakhstan President thanked Vladimir Putin for his assistance during the pandemic.

«I would like to express my gratitude for helping Kazakhstan in the most testing period of time. Indeed, based on the Russian «Sputnik V» technology, we managed to establish a joint production in Karaganda in compliance with our mutual agreement. We can say that «Sputnik V» played a decisive role in stopping the onset of COVID-19,» President Tokayev said.

The President stressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to further developing multifaceted cooperation within the CIS as part of the upcoming presidency to the Commonwealth.