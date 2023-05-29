Go to the main site
    Kazakh President surveys sowing campaign in N Kazakhstan

    29 May 2023, 14:00

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the cultivated areas of Daiyndyk Agro and sowing campaign progress in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Daiyndyk Agro LLP is engaged in grain, oil plant production, and sales, cattle breeding, and agro-processing. Its farming land covers 15,800 hectares and pastures spread over 4,200 hectares. This year it plans to gather up to 25 centners of grains per hectare.

    Governor of the region Aidarbek Saparov reported on the spring sowing campaign progress. The Head of State drew attention to the importance of increasing labor productivity in the sphere of agriculture and introducing new technologies and modes of production. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all farmers the successful completion of the spring sowing campaign.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region
