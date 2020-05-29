Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President surveys solar plant in Akmola rgn

    29 May 2020, 15:00

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM Today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to the Tselinograd district of Akmola region. The Head of State visited first the Hevel Kazakhstan solar power station built this year, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President got familiarized with the region’s green energy development prospects. KZT 30 bln was invested into the construction of the 100MW solar plant. It is expected to generate more than 148 mln kw/h annually. Innovation technologies were used in its construction.

    The Head of State highlighted importance of harnessing renewable resources in Kazakhstan and wished the staff further success.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events