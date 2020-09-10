Go to the main site
    Kazakh President surveys harvesting campaign in N Kazakhstan

    10 September 2020, 19:13

    NORTH KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the fields and harvesting campaign at Abi Zher LLP, the Akorda press service reports.

    Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov reported on the key indicators of the region’s socioeconomic development and prospects of the agro-industrial complex. He added that agriculture diversification work is going on at full speed.

    Oil crops acreage makes this year 1 mln ha. Since the beginning of the year the region’s agrarian sector attracted KZT 61 bln. The Governor noted that the region is taking lead in terms of mineral fertilization. This year it is planned to apply 130,000 tons of fertilizers over 2.3 mln ha. Besides, the region updates farming machinery. In future CLAAS, Germany’s manufacturers of agricultural machinery, will assembly machinery in Petropavlovsk.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

