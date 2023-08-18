Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President surveys Ayusai mudflow check dam

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 August 2023, 13:03
Kazakh President surveys Ayusai mudflow check dam Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Almaty Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the Ayusai mudflow check dam commissioned on June 1, 2023, Kazinform reports.

The dam is situated in the basin of the River Ulken Almaty. There are 98 mudflow dangerous districts, 89 glaciers, and 20 moraine-dammed and glacier lakes along the upper reaches of the river.

There are 970 moraine-dammed lakes in Kazakhstan at large of which 156 are prone to outburst.


photo

Besides, the Head of State got acquainted with the 31 digital gauging stations pilot project called to monitor speed, temperature, muddiness of water, etc. Such stations will be installed in all seven mountainous regions of Kazakhstan.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo

Almaty   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular