    Kazakh President surveys Alageum Electric electrotechnical plant

    7 September 2021, 16:40

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the Alageum Electric electrotechnical plant in North Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The President got familiarized with the electric transformers manufacturing line, employees social support measures and further extension plans. The aggregate amount of the investment project for the construction of the plant is KZT 10 bln. It is planned to produce 13,000 electric transformers a year. Notably, 98% of output will be exported to CIS.

    The Head of State expressed confidence that the plant will develop further and the Government will further support domestic manufacturers.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

