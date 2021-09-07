Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President surveys Alageum Electric electrotechnical plant

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 September 2021, 16:40
Kazakh President surveys Alageum Electric electrotechnical plant

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the Alageum Electric electrotechnical plant in North Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The President got familiarized with the electric transformers manufacturing line, employees social support measures and further extension plans. The aggregate amount of the investment project for the construction of the plant is KZT 10 bln. It is planned to produce 13,000 electric transformers a year. Notably, 98% of output will be exported to CIS.

photo

The Head of State expressed confidence that the plant will develop further and the Government will further support domestic manufacturers.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously