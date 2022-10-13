Go to the main site
    Kazakh President suggests studying diversified carriers’ routes

    13 October 2022, 10:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about cargo deliveries problematic issues, Kazinform reports.

    The President said Kazakhstan’s CICA two-year chairmanship sets ambitious goals and counts on the close cooperation and support of the member states. «The first is the economic dimension. I believe it is a timely decision to establish the CICA Council for sustainable interconnected relationships,» the Head of State told the VI CICA Summit.

    He noted that discontinuities in global supply chains force us to take a new look at building efficient transit and transport corridors.

    «Convenient and available loading approaches are the important factor for sustainable economic growth. It is crucial to focus on the development of transit and transport potential through studying diversified communication and cargo deliveries routes,» the President said.

    As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

