Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President suggests Maulen Ashimbayev for the position of Senate Speaker

26 January 2023, 10:17
Kazakh President suggests Maulen Ashimbayev for the position of Senate Speaker

Related news
Election campaign should not divide, but unite the country, Kazakh President
Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President
Kazakh President receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
Теги:
Read also
Ali Bektayev nominated to head Senate agrarian committee
Kazakh Senate finance committee head appointed
Askar Shakirov appointed chair of international affairs committee
Chairman of sociocultural development committee designated
Head of Senate economic policy committee named
Lukin to head Senate constitutional legislation committee
I will make every effort to justify confidence, Ashimbayev
Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate
News Partner
Popular
1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics

News