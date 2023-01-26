қз
Kazakh President suggests Maulen Ashimbayev for the position of Senate Speaker
26 January 2023, 10:17
President of Kazakhstan
Senate
News
12:18
Kurmangazy Folk Instruments Orchestra marks its 90th concert season
11:53
Ali Bektayev nominated to head Senate agrarian committee
11:45
Kazakh Senate finance committee head appointed
11:42
Askar Shakirov appointed chair of international affairs committee
11:40
Chairman of sociocultural development committee designated
11:36
Head of Senate economic policy committee named
11:34
Lukin to head Senate constitutional legislation committee
11:28
I will make every effort to justify confidence, Ashimbayev
11:20
Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate
11:01
Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
11:00
Election is a test of political maturity of society – Tokayev
10:57
Election campaign should not divide, but unite the country, Kazakh President
10:33
Kazakhstan needs parties with high responsibility, President
10:17
Kazakh President suggests Maulen Ashimbayev for the position of Senate Speaker
10:12
Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
09:35
Expo 2030 a priority says Meloni
09:11
Kazakhstan records 62 more coronavirus cases over 24 hr
08:40
Astana to host Kazakhstan Athletics Indoor Championships
08:15
Over 26,000 flu cases recorded in Zhetysu region
08:00
January 26. Today's Birthdays