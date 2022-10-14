14 October 2022, 13:00

Kazakh President suggests laying out approaches to ensure CIS water security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced it is high time to lay out approaches to ensure water security in CIS countries, Kazinform reports.

«Climate change aggravates problem of ensuring water resources almost in all the CIS countries. I believe it is high time to develop common approaches to ensure water security in the Commonwealth,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.













Photo: 33strausa.ru