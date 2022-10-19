Go to the main site
    Kazakh President suggests Kapshagai reservoir as key tourist attraction

    19 October 2022, 13:00

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM «Tourism may contribute to sustainable agricultural development in Almaty region,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the residents in Almaty region.

    «International competitions such as the Tengri Ultra in Tanbaly tas gorge and Oceanman at Kapshagai reservoir promote tourist potential of Almaty region. Currently the reservoir is used as a source of drinking water supply, irrigation, fishing and recreations. The Government should record the status of the reservoir as one of the key tourist attractions of the country,» the President said.

    The President noted that tourism may also contribute to sustainable agricultural development in Almaty region. Austria as well as Kazakhstan are land-locked countries. Austria along with ski tourism promotes wine tourism helping its vine growing and agricultural sector. «It is a good example for us,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Almaty region for a working visit.


    Photo: mobillegends.net

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region President of Kazakhstan Tourism
