Kazakh President suggests integrating idea of economic and sustainable development in future actions regarding Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In his speech at the ceremony of handing over the credentials Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid special attention to the efforts of Kazakhstan regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Kazinform cites the official Instagram page of the Head of State.

«The pragmatic foreign policy of Kazakhstan is of more importance during the serious crisis in Afghanistan. While not sharing common borders with the war-torn country, Kabul is one hour away from Almaty by air,» said the Kazakh President.

He went on to say that he is in close contact with the counterparts from the CIS, EU, and Middle East. The Kazakh President expressed his readiness to always exchange views with heads of foreign states and governments if such intention is expressed.

Pointing out that the situation in Afghanistan brought to the attention the regional security issues, he said that Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with the countries [of the newly appointed ambassadors to Kazakhstan] to prevent the spread of violence, illicit drug trafficking, and uncontrolled migration from Afghanistan.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed hope that the Taliban will demonstrate their moderate stance, openness to talks, while forming a truly unified, inclusive, and representative national government.

«Kazakhstan believes that Afghanistan should be a stable, sovereign, and unified country, a nation at peace with itself and with neighboring countries. Our country is ready to establish constructive business contacts, firstly to deal with acute humanitarian problems facing the long-suffering country,» said Tokayev.

He called on the international community to help Afghanistan with its difficulties in the time of crisis, noting that the idea of economic and sustainable development should be integrated in all future actions and plans regarding Afghanistan.

Notably, the ceremony of handing over the credentials of the newly appointed extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of a number of countries to the Kazakh President took place.



