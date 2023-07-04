Go to the main site
    Kazakh President suggests holding SCO Digital Forum in Astana

    4 July 2023, 15:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested holding a SCO Digital Forum in Astana in 2024 at the ongoing meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Kazinform reports.

    «There are all favorable conditions for comprehensive digital transformation in Kazakhstan. IT solutions are systematically introduced to the system of public administration, there are developed banking ecosystems, greater financial technologies market, and growing e-commerce.

    Kazakhstan offers its services as the Digital hub in the SCO space. Therefore, I believe it is important to hold a SCO Digital Forum in Astana in 2024, combining it with the first meeting of the Managing Commission of the Technoparks and Innovative Clusters Pool. I’m certain that by joint efforts we could ensure digital technologies accessible to all citizens and give a new impetus to innovative and technological development of our economies,» said the Kazakh President.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

