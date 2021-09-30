Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President suggests free passage for saiga migrating between Kazakhstan and Russia

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 September 2021, 15:59
Kazakh President suggests free passage for saiga migrating between Kazakhstan and Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart suggested frontier services to provide a free passage for saiga migrating between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform reports.

«Another rare and unique animal of Kazakhstan and Russia is saiga. It is the unique animal which had existed in the epoch of mammoths. There is a significant growth in saiga population thanks to the conservation measures,» the Head of State said at the 17th Kazakhstan-Russia Cross-Border Cooperation Forum.

As stated there, the President had banned saiga hunting.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that their habituation area has decreased due to the expansion of farming operations. «It leads to lack of pastures and watering points both for saiga and farm livestock. Given the peculiarities of saiga migration it is suggested to assign frontier services to ensure a free passage for their migration between our countries,» the President resumed.


Foreign policy    President of Kazakhstan    Environment   Russia    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region