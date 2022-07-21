Go to the main site
    • Kazakh President suggests electing cultural capital of Central Asia every year

    21 July 2022 14:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan suggested electing a cultural capital of Central Asia every year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian leaders in Cholpon-Ata, the Head of State proposed to elect the cultural capital of Central Asia every year to promote the region as a single cultural space.

    President Tokayev said the meeting that had brought together the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will open a new page in the development of regional cooperation for the sake of peace, security and progress in Central Asia.

    He went on to express confidence that close and trust-based relations tested by time, common historic and spiritual roots will always serve as an inexhaustible source of friendship between the Central Asian countries.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and leaders of other Central Asian countries gathered in Cholpon-Ata on July 20 for the 4th Consultative Meeting.

    #Culture #President of Kazakhstan #Central Asia #Kazakhstan
