Kazakh President suggests co-opening IT schools for Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Central Asia-India Summit Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Indian companies to Kazakhstan to collaborate in the sphere of digitalization, Kazinform reports.

«Economic digitalization remains the key global trend. E-government works effectively in Kazakhstan, digitalization projects are being realized in all the backbone economic sectors, as well as smart cities, medicine and education development projects. Digital solutions are also applied in the country’s banking and financial system,» the President said.

The Head of State added that development of AI, Big data, e-commerce, internet of things, and cybersecurity are strongly sought-for today.

Besides, he stressed that projects on the development of a laboratories in the sphere of telecommunications, e-industry in Kazakhstan are of great interest.

The President invited the Indian companies to enter the country’s market. In his Address to the Nation Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set the task to train no less than 100,000 highly skilled IT specialists by 2025. He suggested opening an engineering office and an IT school for Central Asia at the ground of the Astana Hub international technological park jointly with Bagmane technological park and other Indian IT giants.



