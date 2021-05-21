Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President suggests building trade and logistics, wholesale distribution centres

    21 May 2021, 16:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested today building the EAEU system of trade and logistics, and wholesale distribution centres, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan started the joint project aimed at building the Central Asian international trade and economic cooperation centre. It will be located along the Western Europe-Western China strategic highway. It is expected to boost mutual transit trade, to provide safety of goods,» Kassym-Jomart Toakyev said.

    The President proposed to jointly develop the same joint infrastructure involving all the EAEU member states.

    As stated there such a system is expected to ensure food security, support agro-industrial sector potential, and correspondingly reduce prices for basic goods.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published