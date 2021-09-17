Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President suggests building SCO humanitarian hub in Almaty to help Afghanistan

    17 September 2021, 14:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested creating a SCO humanitarian hub in the city of Almaty for delivering international assistance to Afghanistan, Kazinform reports.

    The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan sees future Afghanistan as a truly independent and integrated country living in peace. He believes that the SCO with its huge potential may and should take an active role in achieving peace and accord in Afghanistan.

    He stressed that collective efforts of SCO member states will ensure regional security in the fight against current threats.

    «Kazakhstan expands cooperation with the regional partners to suppress flow of destructive ideology, drugs and uncontrolled migration outside Afghanistan. We are ready to help Afghanistan settle pressing humanitarian and economic issues the country facing,» the Head of State told the sitting of the Council of SCO Heads of State.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan SCO Afghanistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays