Kazakh President suggests building SCO humanitarian hub in Almaty to help Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested creating a SCO humanitarian hub in the city of Almaty for delivering international assistance to Afghanistan, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan sees future Afghanistan as a truly independent and integrated country living in peace. He believes that the SCO with its huge potential may and should take an active role in achieving peace and accord in Afghanistan.

He stressed that collective efforts of SCO member states will ensure regional security in the fight against current threats.

«Kazakhstan expands cooperation with the regional partners to suppress flow of destructive ideology, drugs and uncontrolled migration outside Afghanistan. We are ready to help Afghanistan settle pressing humanitarian and economic issues the country facing,» the Head of State told the sitting of the Council of SCO Heads of State.