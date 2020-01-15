Kazakh President specifies principles essential for public administration system

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of constant development in the modern world.

«We have a meeting at the very beginning of 2020 that inaugurates the third decade of XXI century. The decade ahead is expected to be complicated. We eye pivotal processes, global policy transformation: various policy models, various perception of the world order and national interests lead to confrontations between some countries and groups of countries,» the Head of State said addressing the representatives of the President’s Youth Candidate Pool in Akorda.

The President stressed that it is crucial to work harder to promote socio-economic development and enhance the country’s security. As the recent history shows the weak, the so-called fail states, located a long way from the epicenter of events, lose in the global confrontation. Their immature institutions fail to counter global instability challenges.

He also highlighted that over the years of independence under the leadership of First President -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan built the public administration system that proved time and again its efficiency in the most trying circumstances. Though the nature of contemporary challenges urges further actions.

The President outlined that the leading technology companies which achieve success first of all thanks to the advanced management systems set a good example.

He added that their leadership rests no so much on competent use of technologies, though it is vitally important, as the capacity to unlock the talents and professional strength of each particular member of the team. The President emphasized that these principles should be essential for the public administration system.



