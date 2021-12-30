Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President signs Law on responsible treatment of animals

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 December 2021, 20:00
Kazakh President signs Law on responsible treatment of animals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On responsible treatment of animals», the Akorda press service reports.

The text of the law is published in the press.

Besides, the Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on responsible treatment of animals» and the Law of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Administrative Code of Kazakhstan on responsible treatment of animals».

The texts of the laws are published in the press.


President of Kazakhstan    Laws, decrees, orders  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi