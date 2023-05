Kazakh President signs law on discharging customs duties payment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement on the peculiarities of securing obligations to pay customs duties, taxes, special, anti-dumping, compensatory duties during the transportation of goods in accordance with the customs procedure of customs transit», Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The text of the law is published in press.