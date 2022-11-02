Kazakh President signs law on delimitating Kazakh-Turkmen state border
2 November 2022, 16:14
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on delimitation of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan state border and demarcation of adjacent plots of fishing areas in the Caspian Sea», the Akorda press service reports.
The text of the law is published in the press.
