Kazakh President signs law on cooperation with CIS member states in case of nuclear disaster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation of CIS member states to assure readiness in the case of nuclear disaster or in the case of radiological emergency and mutual assistance in mitigation of their consequences», the Akorda press service reports.

On January 21 the Senate adopted the draft law «On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation of CIS member states to assure readiness in the case of nuclear disaster or in the case of radiological emergency and mutual assistance in mitigation of their consequences».

The Agreement is called to facilitate procedures for carrying across the border the special-purpose emergency rescue teams, experts, equipment, vehicles and materials used in the case of nuclear disaster or radiological emergency.



