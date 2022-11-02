Kazakh President signs law on amending the Treaty on EAEU

2 November 2022, 16:29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union as of May 29,2014 on pension provision of officials and workers of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union who are the citizens of Russia», the Akorda press service reports.

The text of the law is published in the press.