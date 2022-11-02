Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President signs law on amending the Treaty on EAEU

2 November 2022, 16:29
Kazakh President signs law on amending the Treaty on EAEU
2 November 2022, 16:29

Kazakh President signs law on amending the Treaty on EAEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union as of May 29,2014 on pension provision of officials and workers of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union who are the citizens of Russia», the Akorda press service reports.

The text of the law is published in the press.


Related news
Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society
Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador
Samarkand summit of the Organization of Turkic States: agenda and key decisions
Read also
Josep Borrell comments on political reforms in Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty
President Tokayev’s visit to Almaty: diplomacy, new reforms, January unrest and women’s status
President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty
President assigns to install 28 seismic stations in Almaty by 2025
Almaty got into so-called ‘middle-income trap’ - President
President backs idea of creating venture fund in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News