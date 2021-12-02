Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President signs Law On 2022-2024 Republican budget

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 December 2021, 18:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On Republican budget for 2022-2024», the Akorda press service reports.

The text of the law is published in the press.

As earlier reported, the 2022-2024 republican budget is aimed at fulfilling nationwide priorities to overcome consequences of the pandemic crisis and executing tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

One of the key tasks of the budget is to fulfill social commitments. 50.8% of budget expenses will be spent for social sphere next year. In 2024 social sphere spending will hit 59.8%.


President of Kazakhstan    Economy   Laws, decrees, orders  
