Kazakh President signs decree to convene 30th session of People's Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to convene the 30th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

1. To convene the 30th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan on the election of the deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan in place of the one resigned on April 28, 2022 in the city of Nur-Sultan.

2. The Government of Kazakhstan is to take measures to organize the holding of the 30th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.



