Kazakh President signs decree on state machine red tape reduction

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 April 2022, 08:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed a decree «On the state machine red tape reduction measures». The key principles of the red tape reduction define the priority of essence over form, digitalization as standard, management responsibility, continuous improvement, and optimality of regulatory activities, the Akorda press service reports.

The decree includes a package of system-based and practical measures to speed up the decision-making of the state machinery, raise the self-sufficiency and personal liability of the state bodies' top decision-makers, to reduce the flow of documents and accounting.

The measures outlined in the decree will let relieve public servants of needless procedures and processes having no impact on the ultimate result and let state machine focus on effective implementation of political and economic reforms of the Head of State.


