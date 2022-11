Kazakh President signs decree on awarding state prizes

21 November 2022, 09:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on awarding state prizes for active participation in the construction of homes for those affected by the wildfires in Auliekol district of Kostanay region, the Akorda press service reports.

The decree takes effect from the date of signing.