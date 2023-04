Kazakh President signs amendments to tax legislation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan «On the amendments to the Code of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other governmental charges» (The Tax Code), and the Law of Kazakhstan «On bringing into force the Code of Kazakhstan «On the taxes and other governmental charges» (The Tax Code», Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The text of the law is published in the press.