Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President signs amending law on cinematography, culture and holidays

    29 September 2022, 11:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the law «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on cinematography, culture and holidays», the Akorda press service reports.

    The text of the law is published in press.

    As earlier reported, the Senate deputies adopted the Law «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on cinematography, culture and holidays».

    According to the amendments October 25 - the Republic Day is declared as the national holiday and December 16 - the Independence Day as the state holiday. December 1 - the Day of the First President is excluded from the list of the state holidays.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week