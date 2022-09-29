Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President signs amending law on cinematography, culture and holidays
29 September 2022, 11:09

Kazakh President signs amending law on cinematography, culture and holidays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the law «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on cinematography, culture and holidays», the Akorda press service reports.

The text of the law is published in press.

As earlier reported, the Senate deputies adopted the Law «On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on cinematography, culture and holidays».

According to the amendments October 25 - the Republic Day is declared as the national holiday and December 16 - the Independence Day as the state holiday. December 1 - the Day of the First President is excluded from the list of the state holidays.


